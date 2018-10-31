4th Avenue thrift shop sees big business with last minute Halloween shoppers

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Some people come prepared but others wait until the very last minute to find their costumes. For the Tucson Thrift Shop, that means big business.
University of Arizona sophomores Gabby Elbaz and Taylor Martinez were on the hunt for their perfect costumes ahead of their Halloween festivities, but they waited until the very last minute to get it done.
"It's been a struggle. A lot of stores don't have a lot of things left and Halloween is a big thing here. People have been shopping since two weeks ago," said Martinez.
These procrastinators weren't alone. Tucson Thrift Shop sees a number of them walk through their doors each year.
"We're creating the pallet for people to come in here and put their own things together," said Arlene Leaf, the shop's owner.
Days like Halloween drive up sales, as people make their masterpieces. Each person spends anywhere between $15 and $50.
However, it's the entire essence of this spooky day that Leaf told us she's grown fond of, "What people pick is their alter ego. It's something they'd like to be."
Leaf opened the shop with her dad in the 70s, before he passed from cancer.
The shop caught on fire in the 90s, causing Leaf to move across the street and start from scratch. She had no idea that decades later, the 4th Avenue store would blow up to become some people’s Halloween headquarters.
"Our tagline is dress for the fun side of life," Leaf said. When these people browse the racks this late, they let their creative juices flow. "People are just game to be very creative and just go for it, let their imagination go."
As for Elbaz and Martinez, their reason for waiting until the last minute was simple.
"We're lazy. It's a lot of work to put together a costume, especially when you want to match," explained Martinez.
But they do say... better late than never - right?
