Transit Service to the All Souls Procession

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sun Tran will provide additional service to Route 22 for those participating in the All Souls Procession on Sunday, November 4. Regular service for Sun Tran Route 22, which serves Grande Ave., will be detoured around the procession path.
Due to the detour and anticipated high attendance, Sun Tran is providing additional bus service to the event, between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Buses will pick up passengers, every 5-7 minutes, next to the Ronstadt Transit Center (on 6th Ave/North of Congress St.). Buses will drop off passengers just north of the procession starting point (SE corner of Speedway Blvd. & Grande Ave.).
The procession is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will conclude at the Mercado District.
Following the procession, participants can return to the downtown area by boarding the Sun Link streetcar at the Mercado District stop. Sun Link will extend service hours until 10:30 p.m. to ensure participants are able to return to their vehicles.
Passengers have several options for traveling to and from the event. SunGO Tickets can be purchased at any one of the Sun Link streetcar stops, a transit center ticket vending machine, any SunGO Sales Outlet, or on the GoTucson Transit app. A SunGO ticket or pass is valid on Sun Tran and Sun Link.
Full Fare Economy Fare*
One-way Cash Fare** $1.75 $0.75
One-way Fare with SunGO Card $1.60 $0.75
1-Day Ticket – Sun Link Stops $4.50
1-Day Pass on SunGO Card $4.00
* Economy Fare requires SunGO ID & Card
** Cash not accepted on the Sun Link streetcar, SunGO ticket or pass required
Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase a SunGO Ticket, load a pass or cash value to a new or existing SunGO card, or download a pass on the GoTucson Transit mobile app before the event.
There are limited parking lot spots available at the gathering point (Grande and Speedway) and in surrounding neighborhoods. However, free street parking is available at 4th Avenue, Main Gate Square, and Downtown with easy access to Sun Link stops. Parking is also free this weekend on the University of Arizona campus at the Tyndall, Main Gate and Highland garages. Park Tucson also offers ample parking options Downtown – see below.
City Parking Garages that will be open 24/7 this weekend include:
- Plaza Centro, located at 345 E. Congress St.
- Depot Plaza, located at 45 N. 5th Ave.
- Main Library, located at 101 N. Stone (entrance off of Alameda St.)
- City-State, located at 498 W. Congress St.
- La Entrada, located at 310 W. Alameda St.
- Wells Fargo Garage at 35 E. Alameda St. (closes at 9 p.m.)
City Parking Lots include:
- Toole Lot (201 E. Toole Ave.), Triangle Lot (225 E. Pennington St.), Warehouse District Lot (180 E. 7th St.), Franklin Lot (50 W. Franklin St.) and Lots A, B, and C at the Tucson Convention Center.
For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).
For more information on the All Souls Procession, visit their website at www.allsoulsprocession.org.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.