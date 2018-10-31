Tucson-area fire departments equipped with life-saving cyanide antidote

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Rural/Metro firefighters are now trained and ready to use a life-saving drug for smoke inhalation.
“Most people think when someone dies in a house fire, it’s from direct flame contact," said Rural Metro Battalion Chief John Walka. “But, it’s actually smoke inhalation that makes the person unconscious and they eventually die.”
Cyanokit is an antidote for cyanide poisoning and now the Rural/Metro department has two.
Walka said the medicine comes in a powder and is mixed with a solution before it can be administered through an IV, a process that takes about 15 to 20 minutes. The antidote enters the bloodstream and converts the poison to B-12, pulling out the toxins, and eventually exits the body through urine.
“Compared to 40 or 50 years ago, the products of combustion that are in a house fire now are much more poisonous, much more toxic," Walka said.
The antidote, isn’t new for the Northwest Fire District.
Captain Jeff Hamblen said the district has been carrying the smoke inhalation treatment since 2012. There is a cyanokit on each of the district’s fire trauma response vehicles.
“The cyanokit converts the cyanide to essentially B-12, so it doesn’t have many contraindications. Very safe," Hamblen said.
Hamblen said cyanide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death in smoke inhalation, with 75 percent of deaths in house fires caused by smoke inhalation.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.