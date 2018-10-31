Tucson artist sewing with volunteers to spotlight infant mortality

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Tucson artist is calling on local knitters and sewers to help spread awareness of the issue of infant mortality.
Artist Mary Vaneecke is on a mission to sew 23,000 pairs of baby booties - that is the same number of children who died in the United States in 2016 before the age of 1, according to the Center for Disease Control. While the infant morality rate is slowing declining, it is still much higher in the U.S. relative to other developed countries.
Arizona's rate is 5.4 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, just below the national average (5.9).
"This is a big problem," says Vaneecke. "I thought this could more than one small piece I would put in a show, I really wanted to create something for each baby lost, and when I found out that was 23,000 in one year, I knew I needed help."
Women from all over are helping her create the art piece - which will travel the country to increase awareness and advocate for laws to improve infant care.
If you are interesting in volunteering your sewing or knitting skills, click HERE.
