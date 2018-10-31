Police seek suspect in aggravated assault on UA officer

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - University of Arizona police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who they say kicked one of their officers in the face before fleeing.
According to information from the UAPD, the man is described as 30 years old, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
The officer was part of an investigation of an attempted bike theft at the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building in the 1200 block of East Speedway Boulevard. The person who reported the attempted theft said the suspect had boarded a bus. The officer caught up to him north of Speedway after he got off the bus.
After kicking the officer, the suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Michele Kahn at 520-621-8273 or call 88-CRIME if you wish to remain anonymous.
