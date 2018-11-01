Adoption Day will mark new beginning for Cochise County families

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The beginning of a new chapter for Cochise County families will be celebrated next week during a special event to mark National Adoption Day.
Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Juvenile Judge Terry Bannon will oversee the court’s fourth annual Adoption Day on November 9 at Cochise College Sierra Vista campus. The event will begin at 9 a.m. in the Community Room.
The celebration will culminate with a formal adoption court proceeding for six local families.
“The adoption ceremony is the culmination of the journey. Adoption marks a new chapter in the lives of these families,” said Judge Bannon.
The keynote speaker will be Rita Soronen, of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national non-profit based in Ohio dedicated to finding permanent homes for children in the foster care system.
More than 150,000 children are in foster care nationwide. The Arizona Department of Child Safety reports that 13,427 children aged 0-17 were in out-of-home care in August 2018, including foster care.
For more than 30 years, Soronen has worked on behalf of abused, neglected, and vulnerable children and has served as President/CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption since 2001. Prior to her service with the foundation, she was the Executive Director of the Franklin County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program.
“We are honored to welcome Ms. Soronen as our keynote speaker as she will make this event extra special,” said Superior Court Administrator Eric Silverberg.
Cochise County’s CASA program, the County Attorney’s Office, and First Things First, are partners in this year’s Adoption Day celebration.
