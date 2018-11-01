TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Procession is an enormous community-created, non-commercial event to creatively honor and celebrate our dead. Open to all cultures, all traditions, all art forms, all people. Free to participate.
Come and enjoy the experience in a way that works for you.
Make a mask, a puppet, an art installation, an altar, some way of honoring those who have gone before, those who we remember, honor, release, and embrace.
Allow yourself to flow into an experience of real community, connecting and engaging with those around you, open to their stories, the ways they may do things differently than you do, and the possibility of connection.
Route map:
The route is on the West side, paralleling the Santa Cruz River.
It begins on Grande Avenue south of Speedway Boulevard, turns left on St. Mary’s Road, then right onto Bonita Avenue.
Pedestrians will be able to take the Riverwalk route by exiting left from Bonita Ave before Congress Street. There will be dancers, altars, and installations along this route. (Floats and others who do not want to tackle the stairs from the riverwalk up to Cushing Street will want to continue on Bonita Ave. and then right on to Congress Street to access the Finale Site.)
For more information on the event click here: https://allsoulsprocession.org/all-souls-procession-weekend-guide/
