Bishop vows to relocate accused priest away from Iowa school

In this August 2010 photo provided by Reuben Ortiz, shows retired Catholic priest Jerome Coyle in Albuquerque, N.M. An Associated Press investigation shows that the diocese based in Sioux City, Iowa, quietly transferred Coyle to New Mexico for treatment after he acknowledged in 1986 that he had sexually abused roughly 50 Iowa boys over a 20-year period. (Reuben Ortiz via AP) (Reuben Ortiz)
November 1, 2018 at 7:08 AM MST - Updated November 1 at 7:08 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A bishop is vowing to relocate a priest who is living in an Iowa retirement home close to a Catholic school, despite his history of sexually abusing boys.

The announcement follows an Associated Press story exposing the church's three-decade cover-up of abuse by the Rev. Jerome Coyle.

Coyle admitted in 1986 that he sexually abused approximately 50 boys over 20 years while serving at several Iowa parishes.

The Diocese of Sioux City didn't tell police or the public, instead transferring Coyle to a treatment center in New Mexico and stripping him of his parish assignments.

In June, the diocese moved Coyle to the Marian Home in Fort Dodge, across the street from Saint Edmonds Catholic School.

School administrators weren't informed. Bishop R. Walker Nickless says Coyle will not stay there.