FAMILY FINDER: Aaron full of life with big smile

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Aaron is full of life and sure to bring a smile to your face.
“I love to do a lot of stuff like play video games, Legos and pretty much everything,” Aaron said.
“He loves to be out and about at the park, playgrounds riding scooters, bikes. Very dynamic kiddo. Really into anything and up for anything,” said Jen from Foster Arizona
“I love holidays, especially Halloween because I get a lot of treats,” Aaron said.
“He is like totally full of life, one of the most hilarious kids I’ve ever met,” Jen said
Aaron is ready to find a family to make memories with.
“I love spending time with someone that’s not mean, but fun and funny and that likes to wrestle like I do,” said Aaron.
“Aaron would do best in a laid back family that’s active, likes to have fun,” Jen said.
A family that can give him new experiences and opportunities would be best for Aaron.
“He definitely is ready to bond and attach to a mom or dad or mom or mom or dad or dad,” Jen said.
Aaron would do great siblings.
“We’re also looking for a family that is very supportive of sibling connections His brother and sisters are very important to him. He’d like to maintain life connections with them,” said Jen.
“I want a mom and dad that loves kids. I want a family that spends time with me,” Aaron said.
If there’s a family out there that wants to be smiling laughing and just having a good time, Aaron is definitely the son for you," Jen said.
To learn more about adopting Aaron contact Foster Arizona at https://fosterarizona.org/
