Family Fishing Day on Coronado National Forest Nogales Ranger District

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Nogales Ranger District on the Coronado National Forest, along with Santa Cruz County Supervisor, Rudy Molera and the Arizona Game and Fish Department will host the 4th annual Family Fishing Day at Peña Blanca Lake on Saturday, Nov. 3. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.
Volunteers will be on hand to promote fishing opportunities at the lake. Fishing licenses are not required during the planned hours of the event. Children will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.
Families and children are asked to check in to receive their poles, bait and other equipment. Loaner rods and bait will be provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department, or visitors may bring their own fishing equipment. Game and Fish staff along with Forest Service employees will teach fishing techniques and assist families in discovering the resources available at Peña Blanca Lake. According to John Titre, Recreation Staff Officer, “Last year, nearly 100 kids learned to fish at the event. It was wonderful to see so many children fish for the first time.”
Peña Blanca Lake covers approximately 60 acres and is a popular recreation spot for visitors from Nogales, Rio Rico and Mexico. The lake is located approximately eight miles north of Nogales. To get to the lake turn west off of Interstate 19 approximately eight miles north of Nogales at the Peña Blanca–Ruby Road (AZ Hwy 289) exit. Follow this road about nine miles to Peña Blanca Lake Recreation Area. Turn right (north) on the paved road that leads to the lake and the boat launching ramp.
For more information, please contact the Nogales Ranger District at (520)-281-2296 or visit https://www.azgfd.com/education.
