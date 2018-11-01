Family Fishing Day on Coronado National Forest Nogales Ranger District

Families and children are asked to check in to receive their poles, bait and other equipment. Loaner rods and bait will be provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department, or visitors may bring their own fishing equipment. Game and Fish staff along with Forest Service employees will teach fishing techniques and assist families in discovering the resources available at Peña Blanca Lake. According to John Titre, Recreation Staff Officer, “Last year, nearly 100 kids learned to fish at the event. It was wonderful to see so many children fish for the first time.”