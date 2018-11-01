FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Quiet Start to November!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Goodbye October, and hello November! For the first time in 24 months, our monthly temperature was below average for October. Along with that, we saw the 5th wettest October on record here in Tucson!
As we head into November, expect seasonal highs with quiet conditions continuing.
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs is the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs is the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.