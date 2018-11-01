Hiking Shuttle Service returns to Coronado National Memorial

HEREFORD, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Visitors who hike Montezuma Pass on the Coronado National Memorial will be happy to know that the hiking shuttle service that connected the Pass to the visitor center has returned.
This free service has been popular in the last couple of years and park employees are excited to offer it again and expand the service to include Sundays. The shuttle service returns just in time for prime hiking season and cooler autumn temperatures!
Beginning Thursday, Nov. 1, a shuttle van will leave the visitor center every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:30 am to transport riders to Montezuma Pass (located at 4101 W Montezuma Canyon Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615) where a park ranger will give a short interpretive program about the park. Hikers can then take the 3-mile Joe’s Canyon Trail back to their vehicle and the visitor center. Riders can also opt to take in the views and spend about 20 minutes at the overlook before taking the shuttle back down to the visitor center.
Seats will be available on a first-come first-served basis. Check in at the visitor center to sign-up the day of the shuttle. Riders must sign a waiver to ride the shuttle. Due to capacity limits of the shuttle van, we cannot accommodate large groups (hiking groups, etc). If you would like to arrange a shuttle for your group (6+) please contact park staff.
The park is open every day a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. The visitor center is open daily from 8 am to 4 pm.
For more information about programs or directions to the park, please contact the visitor center staff at 520-366-5515, ext. 0, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/coro or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coronadonationalmemorial and on Instagram @coronado_nps
