Hiking Shuttle Service returns to Coronado National Memorial

Beginning Thursday, Nov. 1, a shuttle van will leave the visitor center every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8:30 am to transport riders to Montezuma Pass (located at 4101 W Montezuma Canyon Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615) where a park ranger will give a short interpretive program about the park. Hikers can then take the 3-mile Joe’s Canyon Trail back to their vehicle and the visitor center. Riders can also opt to take in the views and spend about 20 minutes at the overlook before taking the shuttle back down to the visitor center.