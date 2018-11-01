No injuries reported in early-morning fire

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Fire damaged a home near Reid Park early on Thursday morning, Nov. 1.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire in the 2300 block of South Kelvin Stravenue, near Country Club Road and Aviation Parkway.
No firefighters were injured. The fire was under control in six minutes after crews arrived at 3:21 a.m.
The cause of the fire, which was in a back bedroom, is under investigation.
