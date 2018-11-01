NOON NOTEBOOK: Security screens can help keep your home safe

A: Alarm systems are useful, but only alert home owners to intruders after they’ve entered their home. Security camera systems are the same, and while they can get footage of the intruder which could help to eventually find the culprit, the traumatic experience of someone breaking into your home and burglarizing your belongings cannot be stopped by either of these methods. Crime Guard, however, protects you before someone even gets in the door by preventing intruders from gaining access at all. They are incredibly strong and can easily stand up to blunt forces from things like baseball bats or crow bars and any attempts at cutting or slicing through the screen. The screens are specially installed into the frame so there is no chance of anyone prying the screen out of place, either. Crime Guard screens will fortify your home and protect you and your loved ones from intrusion better than any other system.