NOON NOTEBOOK: Security screens can help keep your home safe

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Everyone wants a safe and happy home.
Mike Newton, general manager at Crime Guard, can help you protect your loved ones and property.
Crime Guard installs security screens in homes and businesses all over Tucson and is now a KOLD business partner, sponsoring our Crime Team.
Q: What is the benefit of having a security screen rather than some other form of home security?
A: Driving around town, you can see that many people have iron bars over their first-floor windows. While these iron bars are popular in the Tucson area, they are not the best option when it comes to home security. They make houses look unappealing and often have to be repainted and maintained. And if there were ever to be a house fire or other emergency that would prevent someone from going out the windows in the home, they could essentially trap the occupants inside. Crime Guard screens, however, are made to match any style home and have a special Safe-S-Cape feature that allows for a window to be opened with one touch from the inside. This lets occupants escape the house in any emergency situation while still providing unmatched strength and protection from anything on the outside.
Q: How do alarm systems compare to Crime Guard screens?
A: Alarm systems are useful, but only alert home owners to intruders after they’ve entered their home. Security camera systems are the same, and while they can get footage of the intruder which could help to eventually find the culprit, the traumatic experience of someone breaking into your home and burglarizing your belongings cannot be stopped by either of these methods. Crime Guard, however, protects you before someone even gets in the door by preventing intruders from gaining access at all. They are incredibly strong and can easily stand up to blunt forces from things like baseball bats or crow bars and any attempts at cutting or slicing through the screen. The screens are specially installed into the frame so there is no chance of anyone prying the screen out of place, either. Crime Guard screens will fortify your home and protect you and your loved ones from intrusion better than any other system.
Q: Where can people go to find more information about Crime Guard?
A: Call 520-777-3195 or visit www.crimeguardscreens.com.