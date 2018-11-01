The nose knows - CBP canines help stop drug smuggling attempts at the border

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thanks to some help from their canine officer's noses, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales stopped more than $812,000 in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine from hitting the streets of Arizona.
Both incidents occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 31, with the first happening during the afternoon at the Mariposa Crossing, when a 50-year-old man from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico was stopped for secondary inspection of his Ford SUV. A CBP canine alerted to the man’s vehicle and after a search officers found 16 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $381,000 hidden in a quarter panel.
Late Wednesday evening the second smuggling attempt was stopped. This time CBP officers stopped a 40-year-old man from Mesa, AZ at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing. His Mazda sedan was pulled for secondary inspection after the CBP canine alerted. Officers searched and found several packages of drugs, identified as nearly 11 pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $296,000; and more than 45 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $135,000.
The drugs and both vehicles were seized, and the two men were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
