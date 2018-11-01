The nose knows - CBP canines help stop drug smuggling attempts at the border

Late Wednesday evening the second smuggling attempt was stopped. This time CBP officers stopped a 40-year-old man from Mesa, AZ at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing. His Mazda sedan was pulled for secondary inspection after the CBP canine alerted. Officers searched and found several packages of drugs, identified as nearly 11 pounds of heroin, worth an estimated $296,000; and more than 45 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $135,000.