‘Operation Safe Treat’: Registered sex offenders monitored on Halloween

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Door-to-door, an activity that screams Halloween for children.
Tucson-area authorities did the same Wednesday evening to make sure sex offenders stayed at home and did not participate in Halloween activities.
“They’re susceptible to danger when they are out there in these larges numbers at night," said Assistant Chief Dave Smith. "Despite the best efforts of parents, kids stray off, so we just want to do everything we can do to ensure it is as safe as possible for the kids.”
Now in its 11th year, members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Pima County Adult Probation and other law enforcement agencies split up into six teams to knock on the doors of about 200 homes, registered to sex offenders.
Their job was to make sure offenders remained home between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and weren’t responding to trick-or-treaters.
“We expect them to be where they are. They are not being visited because they’ve done anything wrong, the visit is to make sure they are in compliance,” said Smith.
Some sex offenders had to spend the evening at the Pima County Adult Probation office on Kino Parkway. Officials said those individuals are higher-level offenders, or could be considered as someone who would repeat a crime again.
Halloween wrapped up a month-long operation across the state. The U.S. Marshals said there were 218 compliance checks done before Wednesday evening, with about 75-percent of the sex offenders in compliance.
35 arrests were made, with 18 of them in Tucson. According to Deputy U.S. Marshal Michael W. Adams, those charges included:
1 - Child molestation
2 - Child neglect/abuse
9 - Failure to register
6 - Sexual offense/assault
“Our deputy U.S. Marshals, they have young children that they won’t be trick-or-treating with tonight, because they value doing this," said Smith.
