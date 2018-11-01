Progress continues on transitional shuttle service for Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Coronado National Forest and Regional Partnering Center (RPC) continue with the special use permit process to implement a new shuttle service in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in the Santa Catalina Ranger District. The special use permit holder, Tucson-based nonprofit RPC, will introduce equipment in several phases during the transition to the modern shuttle system when the process has been completed and the permit is signed.
The transitional service will begin with gasoline-powered vehicles until a full fleet of electric vehicles can be manufactured, delivered and put into operation.
“Development of the special use permit takes due diligence,” said Santa Catalina District Ranger Charles Woodard. “Many, many details must be worked through, and agreements and responsibilities must be spelled out. We are investing time up front to ensure we provide optimal experiences for visitors to Sabino Canyon.”
Currently vehicles labelled “NOT IN SERCVICE” are traversing the canyon in preparation for the interpretive program to be utilized in the shuttle vehicles. Tests are being conducted to determine the availability of Internet connectivity throughout the canyon and to synchronize educational information with the shuttle stops.
Additional details will be subject to change until the permit is signed. Upon signing of the permit, more detailed information pertaining to items such as ticket costs, shuttle vehicles and schedules, and the anticipated timeline for a full electric fleet will be provided to the public.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.