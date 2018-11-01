Progress continues on transitional shuttle service for Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Coronado National Forest and Regional Partnering Center (RPC) continue with the special use permit process to implement a new shuttle service in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in the Santa Catalina Ranger District. The special use permit holder, Tucson-based nonprofit RPC, will introduce equipment in several phases during the transition to the modern shuttle system when the process has been completed and the permit is signed.