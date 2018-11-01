S. Korea's Moon: N. Korean leader Kim to visit Seoul 'soon'

The two Koreas remain split along the world's most heavily fortified border since the three-year Korean War ended in 1953 with an armistice. If Kim, a third-generation hereditary leader, visits Seoul, he would be the first North Korean leader to cross the border into the South since the war's end. Last year saw increased fears of a second war on the peninsula as he exchanged threats of destruction and crude insults with Trump over North Korea's push to develop a nuclear missile capable of striking the U.S. mainland.