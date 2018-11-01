Salvation Army begins ticket distribution for Christmas event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As the holidays approach, the Salvation Army is gearing up for one of its most popular events of the year.
Starting Thursday, Nov. 1, low-income families can start picking up tickets for the Christmas toy program that helps make the holidays brighter for thousands of families.
Families who qualify can get tickets at the following locations:
- Amphi Corps Community Center (218 E. Prince Road)
- South Corps Community Center (1625 S. Third Avenue)
- Temple/Korean Corps Community Center (1001 N. Richey Boulevard)
- Hospitality House (1002 N. Main Avenue) The ticket distribution will continue until Nov. 12 or while they last.
Last year 3,500 children were able to receive gifts through the program. This year, the organization is expecting to help more than 4,000.
Antonio White and his family are staying at the Hospitality House and plan to sign up for the program. White said the holidays can be stressful and he’s thankful support is available.
“Us parents, sometimes we just can’t do that extra mile during the month and if Salvation Army can provide toys for the children, I’m sure it’ll make everybody’s day a little bit brighter,” he said.
Those interested in donating toys can drop them off at the Salvation Army. The organization is also still in need of a building to host the event as the one used last year is now the permanent operation center for another organization.
They are in need of a 10,000 square feet or more building to be used for the month of November and December in a centralized location or on the east side. If you can help, please contact the Salvation Army directly.
