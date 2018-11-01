5th Annual Southern Arizona Construction Career days

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -More than 2,200 Southern Arizona students – including eighth-graders for the first time – will get hands-on construction experience and the opportunity to talk to local companies, organizations and educators about the paths that lead to great-paying careers in construction.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7 and Thursday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at 4823 S. Sixth Avenue.
Students will have the opportunity to:
- Operate heavy equipment such as excavators and backhoes
- Use welding, grader and truck simulators
- Hang sheetrock and paneling
- Lay brick
- Make asphalt
- Use Computer Assisted Design (CAD) and survey technologies
- Compete in a Popsicle-stick bridge-building contest
- View under a manhole with a sewer-camera inspection video
- Ride a manlift or bucket truck and see the view from 50 feet in the air
Attracting students to the construction industry is critical to the economy’s health and growth. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the next generation of the community’s builders.
Information: Visit www.saccd.org or Facebook.com/SouthernArizonaConstructionCareerDays
