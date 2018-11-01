TPD K-9 Unit close to sniffing out win in grant competition

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - With a few short days left to vote, the Tucson Police Department is in prime position to win a national competition for a K-9 grant.
A portion of the $16,500 prize is up for a vote through a national grant from Aftermath Services, a company specializing in trauma cleaning and biohazard removal.
As of Wednesday evening, October 31, the TPD Service Dog Unit was in the Top 50 in the latest standings, according to the Aftermath Instagram page.
Sergeant Paul Sheldon, the supervisor of the nine-dog TPD K-9 Team, said they are a 24-7 team with dogs and their handlers readily available if the situation arises.
His team is hoping to win the $5,000 first place prize, through the Aftermath grant, to help build up their midtown Tucson warehouse at the Tucson Police Department’s Westside Police Service Center on W. Miracle Mile into an elite training site.
“These dogs are constantly training. Our handlers do a very good job of training them on a nightly basis. To be able to offer them some more tools and some different tools obviously requires money that’s not in our normal annual budget. It just makes us a better unit in general," Sheldon said.
Being able to provide more training in-house reduces costs for outside private training through various services.
The voting period closes Monday, November 5, and you may vote once every 12 hours online.
