U.S. Marshals: Year long search for one of Sierra Vista’s most wanted comes to an end

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The search for one of Sierra Vista’s most wanted fugitives, Benjamin Bullard, has come to an end.
According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, 39-year-old Bullard was found in Mexico.
“The U.S. Marshals led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force worked closely with our partners in the Sierra Vista Police Department and authorities in Mexico to ensure this predator would not stay on the run,” said District of Arizona U.S. Marshal David Gonzales, in the news release. “Bullard is a scam artist and is now back in the United States where he will face justice.”
The Cochise County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Bullard on Oct. 19, 2017 for four counts of possession of child pornography, in addition to charges of fraud, identity theft and money laundering.
Bullard used dozens of aliases he obtained after meeting men via social media. According to the release he would steal the man's identity and then empty their bank accounts. It was a fraud investigation that led to the discovery of child pornography.
It was these charges, and Bullard's ability to quickly change identities that prompted the Sierra Vista Police Department to put him on their "Most Wanted" list.
After the warrant was issued in Oct. 2017, SVPD requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service to help track down Bullard. Over the next year the U.S. Marshals, SVPD and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit searched for Bullard, it was during this time law enforcement discovered that he had fled to Mexico to hide out.
According to the release, on Wednesday, Oct. 31, Mexican authorities, working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals, arrested Bullard at a medical facility in Puebla, Mexico.
He was discovered after he reportedly stole the identity of a dead doctor and had been working at a local hospital under this assumed identity.
Bullard was extradited to the U.S. on Wednesday night on a flight from Mexico City to Houston, Texas. According to the release, he will soon be returned to Cochise County to face his charges.
