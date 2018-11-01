Ward 3 experiences highest number of violent crimes among Tucson’s wards

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The city of Tucson is split into six wards, each with their own council member to represent them. Tucson News Now took a look at the number of violent crimes in each ward through Oct. 31. This includes crimes like aggravated assault, rape, murder, and robbing of convenience stores. Ward 3, with 691 violent crimes, has the most of the six wards.