Arizona Football Gameday: Colorado

REELING BUFFALOES: Colorado was one of the Pac-12′s biggest surprises early in the season after opening with five straight wins. The Buffaloes have gone into a tailspin since then, losing three straight. The Buffaloes lost 41-31 to Oregon State last week after blowing a 28-point lead, prompting a players-only meeting. “There were a lot of great things said in that meeting,” CU quarterback Steven Montez said. “There were a lot of good things said from older guys all the way to younger guys. Younger guys stepped up and said what they thought was going on, how we can fix it and how we can get back on track.”