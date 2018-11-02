Christmas in November - how soon is too soon?

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It's a popular hashtag this November 1st, #KEEPTHANKSGIVINGALIVE -- as some say Christmas is creeping in earlier each year.
Some hate it, but others embrace it.
'Twas the day after Halloween, when here in Tucson - Dan Moussette’s house prepares for Santa Claus.
"The excitement before, like last night - and my favorite part is finishing it. It takes time to set up. It's the same process every year," Moussette said. "It's fun, you know. I guess I'm a big kid."
Is it too early, though? He doesn't think so. It's drilled with tradition. Thirty years of it, each year Moussette quickly makes the transition from fall to winter.
He decorates his yard top to bottom. 60,000 lights and more than 150 handmade decorations adorn the roof and lawn.
He does it all with one audience in mind, "Little kids in the neighborhood love it."
That appeal for families comes from the special place he holds in his heart for his own.
"We try to theme all the stockings with the grandkids - what they do and what they like," Moussette explained.
To step up and be ‘the house’ on the street, it takes a lot of hard work. More specifically, three weekends of it. He has to get started early. Christmas is on his mind, long before the first of November. Many of his decorations are carefully crafted with love.
"It's a 365 job you know. I make stuff throughout the year. Fix stuff throughout the year, get ideas," he said.
Ideas for this season, when Christmas creeps in a little sooner as time passes each year.
"You see it in the stores. You see it online. It's all about the food but let's get that out of the way so we can see Santa Claus," he said.
Moussette is all about trading in pumpkin pie a little early for peppermint. He may already be hard at work, but his elaborate decorations don’t light up until Thanksgiving night.
After then, you can find his house fully lit on West Wildwood Drive.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.