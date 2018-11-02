Crash pushes car into bus stop

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A collision caused a car to crash into an empty bus stop on Tucson’s northwest side on Friday morning, Nov. 2.
According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the collision happened during the morning rush hour on West Ina Road near North Mona Lisa Road, just west of Foothills Mall.
Dep. Daniel Jelineo, a PCSD spokesman, said a car in the westbound lanes T-boned a car driven by a woman exiting the Catalina Canyon Apartments. The collision pushed the woman’s car into the bus stop.
The man who was driving the westbound car was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Jelineo said. No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing, but Jelineo said the drivers were not impaired.
