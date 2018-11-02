Dia de los Muertos events expected to attract 100,000 people

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Around 100,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s Dia de los Muertos weekend in Tucson. Visit Tucson says it’s a large part of what the city has become known for.
The weekend’s worth of community events kicks off Friday, Nov. 2 with Night of the Living. It’s the only Dia de los Muertos event you have to purchase tickets for, and they cost $20. On Saturday and Sunday a variety of artists will be performing at CANS Deli and the MSA ANNEX as part of the weekend’s festivities. You can purchase tickets for that HERE.
The Procession of Little Angels is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3 at Armory Park. Event organizers say that’s a time when kids can learn about death and grief through various performances. Along with that the little angels can get their faces painted, they can do arts and craft, and they can dress up in costumes with the help of the costume workshops at the event.
Finally, on Sunday, Nov. 4 is the big event everyone is waiting for - the All Souls Procession.
The theme of this year’s procession is “Sky Islands.” Sky islands are the mountains in southern Arizona but event organizers say the reason they chose the theme is about much more than that. They say it’s about people coming together as one and not living their lives like separate islands.
The procession is a tradition that traces its roots to 1990 when an artist was looking for a way to reflect on her father’s passing. Since then it has grow into a massive event that, this year, is expect to draw anywhere from 50,000 to 60,000 people.
Those people flood the business of Ana Hermanstorfer, the general manager of Seis at the Mercado, and she says that with the procession ending at the Mercado, the impact on her business is huge.
“It brings in lots of business, obviously,” she said.
Seis has a special menu they create just for that night with a limited number of items so that they can serve the influx of costumers as fast as possible. Business aside though, Hermanstorfer says seeing the processions impact on its participants is incredible.
“It’s just exciting for us because we get to see all the guests that come in with their makeup and costumes.”
Once the procession wraps up there’s a performance at the Mercado with over 100 performers.
