Disabled Tucson girl has wheelchair stolen overnight

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A disabled Tucson girl is facing an even bigger challenge after her custom wheelchair was stolen out of her mothers car late Wednesday night.
12-year-old Emillya “Millie” Tate has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, and uses her wheelchair for everything.
“She is limited in her mobility already, and it’s unfortunate that these people took the chair,” says her mother Monika Chavez. “It’s really upsetting because she is missing out on the things she loves to do.”
Her custom wheelchair costs thousands of dollars, specifically made to help with her special needs.
"It is not just any 'Oh I broke my leg' wheelchair," says Chavez. "It's a special needs chair. She goes to school in it, she stays in school all day. She does folkorico, she loves playing and watching sports. It is just too bad."
As the search for the chair, and the culprits, continues, Chavez says the support she has received from her neighborhood of of Valencia and the community has been overwhelming.
"The community is coming together," she says. "A lot of people are reaching out, offering help, offering wheelchairs to use."
Great news, but what Millie really needs is her own chair back.
“I’m hoping I wake up and the chair is outside the house,” says Chavez. “Taking away her only mobility is wrong.”
