Emergency voting sites open in Pima County

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez announced that Early Voting opportunities still exist for voters having difficulty getting to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov.6, 2018.
“For the convenience of Pima County voters who may not have been able to get to an early voting site during the standard work week or won’t be able to go to the polls on Tuesday, November 6, we will have emergency voting available. Emergency Voting will be available at five of our Emergency Voting Sites on Saturday and our three main Recorder’s Offices on Monday,” stated Rodriguez.
Any registered Pima County voter is welcome to cast their ballot at one of the Emergency voting sites. Locations and hours of operation are listed below:
- Pima County Recorder’s Office Downtown 240 N. Stone Ave.
- Pima County Recorder’s Office Southside 6550 S. Country Club Rd.
- Pima County Recorder’s Office Eastside 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.
- Kirk-Bear Canyon Library 8959 E Tanque Verde Rd
- Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Rec 3500 W River Rd
Voters who received a Ballot by Mail can drop off their voted ballot to any of our Pima County Emergency Voting sites or any Pima County Polling location before 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 6, 2018.
For more information, voters may log onto the Recorder’s office web site at www.recorder.pima.gov and click on Early Voting Sites for locations and hours of operation. Phones will be operating during these extended hours. Please call 724-4330.
