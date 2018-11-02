Feds say heroin, fentanyl remain biggest drug threat to US

The DEA's National Drug Threat Assessment, which is being released Friday, shows that heroin, fentanyl and other opioids continue to be the highest drug threat in the nation. But federal officials are concerned that methamphetamine and cocaine are being seen at much higher levels in areas that haven't historically been hotspots for those drugs. The DEA is also worried that people are exploiting marijuana legalization to traffic cannabis into the illicit market or to states that don't have medicinal or so-called recreational use marijuana laws, according to the report.