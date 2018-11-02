FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The first day of November was a bit on the cool side with temps in the low 70s, but today and beyond we’ll warm up and see low 80s with lots of sunshine. Enjoy!
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs is the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs is the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.