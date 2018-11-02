Galaxy Theatres opens first AZ location in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thursday night, Nov. 1 Tucson celebrated the grand opening of a new luxury movie theatre and special events space. Located at Broadway and Houghton, Galaxy Theatres Luxury+ Tucson is a new addition to Tucson’s developing east side and will provide a world-class movie entertainment destination to Tucsonans and the residents of the southern Arizona region.
“We are thrilled to open our first Arizona location in Tucson,” said Galaxy Theatres CEO Frank Rimkus, in a recent news release. “Galaxy Theatres is known for providing our guests with an exceptional time and friendly service in a comfortable environment. We’ve created a state-of-the-art theatre where people can come to relax, enjoy their favorite movies and create wonderful memories.”
The new Luxury+ theatre will invite moviegoers to experience Galaxy Theatres’ well known guest services and award-winning hospitality. Additionally, the new theatre offers nine wall-to-wall screens, including a DFX auditorium, Galaxy Theatres’ premium large-format movie screen experience featuring the Barco laser projection and Dolby Atmos® sound system that delivers brighter, bolder colors and immersive sound. Visitors will enjoy luxurious leather reclining chairs which can be reserved ahead of time on Galaxy’s website or app. The theatre will feature a full menu of popular concessions and will include a selection of tap beers and wines in addition to premium items such as pizza, pretzels and hot dogs.
General Manager Carl Haskins, an east side resident, brings years of leadership and management skills to Galaxy Theatres, in addition to strong ties to the Tucson area. “I am pleased to be joining such a wonderful, community oriented organization. I look forward to continuing my work with Tucson’s young talent and fostering deep relationships in Tucson,” remarked Haskins.
Galaxy Theatres expects to bring 75-100 new jobs to the east side when it opens in November.
In addition to the latest Hollywood films, the theatre will have full state-of-the-art multi-media presentation capability to host events such as business meetings, educational programs, private parties and corporate holiday events.
“We look forward to being a positive addition to the community we will serve,” continued Rimkus. “We see the greater Tucson area as a city on the rise and are excited to be a part of its continued growth.”
Galaxy Theatres Luxury+ Tucson will be located at 100 S. Houghton Rd., Tucson, AZ 85748
More information about Galaxy Theatres can be found at www.galaxytheatres.com.
