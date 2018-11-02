Galaxy Theatres opens first AZ location in Tucson

The new Luxury+ theatre will invite moviegoers to experience Galaxy Theatres’ well known guest services and award-winning hospitality. Additionally, the new theatre offers nine wall-to-wall screens, including a DFX auditorium, Galaxy Theatres’ premium large-format movie screen experience featuring the Barco laser projection and Dolby Atmos® sound system that delivers brighter, bolder colors and immersive sound. Visitors will enjoy luxurious leather reclining chairs which can be reserved ahead of time on Galaxy’s website or app. The theatre will feature a full menu of popular concessions and will include a selection of tap beers and wines in addition to premium items such as pizza, pretzels and hot dogs.