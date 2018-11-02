GREAT NEWS UPDATE: Tucson man gets much-needed hearing aids

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - In September, we told you about a Tucson man who needed a little help from the community.
Chris Welsh, 28, lives with mental and physical handicaps, including cerebral palsy, autism and significant hearing loss.
Despite these challenges, he works four days a week through the Beacon Foundation making rivets for airplanes.
Welsh makes about $100 a month, nothing close to the $4,000 he needed for a new set of hearing aids. Because he’s over 21, insurance refused to cover the cost.
Welsh’s family hosted a fundraiser at Al J’s Tavern, but weren’t able to come up with all the funds.
But a local ear doctor heard about Welsh’s story and donated the hearing aids.
Welsh’s family said they want to thank everyone who supported him.
