Halloween a day late for 900 Tucson kids...

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - October 2 was a miserable day in Tucson. It rained all day. Mud was everywhere. Roads washed out. Cars got stuck. But most importantly of all, a planned outing to the Post Farms Pumpkin Patch in Marana was canceled. That meant 900 special needs children were greatly disappointed.
The outing would have allowed them to pet the farm animals, climb the hay mountains, find a pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, ride the tractor and just have a great time.
But Mother Nature ended all that.
Enter Jon Post, the owner of Post Farms.
The day after Halloween is the beginning of Christmas season when he must very quickly transform his farm into a magical Christmas village for all to enjoy.
However this year, that would have to wait. He decided to keep everything in place and invite all the kids back to Halloween a day late, on November 1.
“The kids don’t care,” he said. “They just want to come out here and experience something different than what they’re used to.”
So he paid all his Halloween workers an extra day to staff the Pumpkin Patch for one more day.
Because of his generosity, 8-year-old Fernanda, who is deaf, got to feed and pet the pot bellied pig, touch the sheep, play with the ducks and do what she would never have the chance to do.
“She just love animals.” said her teacher as they talked in sign.
Three young visually impaired girls from the Navajo Nation were petting the cows, including a cute miniature heifer.
“All of them are not able to fully process what’s in front of them,” said Paige Jobe, their teacher from ASDB. “Hands on interactions are really important to them.”
Others were interested in the goats, the peacocks, or the alpacas.
“During a normal field trip schedule, they get ten minutes, then they have to move on to the next location,” Post said. "They get ten minutes there, then they move on again.”
On this field trip, there are no time limits. The kids got to do what they wanted to do as long as they wanted to do it.
“We have one little boy who is deaf and blind who loves to bounce on the jumping pillows,” Jobe said. “That’s all he wants to do and he enjoys himself so much when he comes here.”
And Post said “if that’s all he wants to do it the whole time he’s here, he’s welcome to do it.”
A trip to the pumpkin patch ended the day for most as they rushed from the tractor trailers into the field to find that special pumpkin.
“I fund a pumpkin,” one little boy screamed.
“I want a pineapple,” one girl said as her mother reminded her there are no pineapples here. She was not too excited about the pumpkin she found.
Each left clutching their prize.
One talked of carving his, another said the seeds could be used to bake a pie.
All in all, a wonderful day for the kids which has Post contemplating the makings of a tradition.
“I might have it at the end every year because this is a day that makes me feel like everything I’ve tried is really worth it,” Post said. “Look at all the kids who are enjoying this and having a good time.”
Happy Halloween.
