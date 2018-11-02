Neighbors concerned over proposed Oro Valley Town Centre

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Oro Valley residents are dealing with growing pains over a proposed project years in the making.
Oro Valley Town Council approved plans for the more than 140 acres off Oracle Road in 2002. Some of the land was sold and has since been developed, but a large plot has remained untouched until this year.
“Now all I see is commercial development, high density, rental units one after another on Oracle. And I just think it’s too much," said Kurt Weirich, who has lived in Oro Valley for two years.
Weirich joined a room full of people Thursday evening at a public hearing for the proposed Oro Valley Town Centre.
The proposal is for land between Pusch View Lane and First Avenue. With a focus on housing, the plan could also include apartments, shops, restaurants, theaters, offices and hotels.
“Is there an absolute focus on where we are going as a community,” one man asked the development group, WLB Group, Inc.
In the proposal submitted to the Oro Valley Planning Division, developers said the changes to the original zoning, which has already been approved, were due to market demand.
“There was a statement that some kind of market research was done that justifies this large, massive project that is going to require the change from existing zoning into something the community and it’s existing values don’t like," said one man, who asked for the research to be made public.
“There are a lot of empty store fronts already," said Weirich. "So when you add another one, they may migrate to the new one, but it may not even fill up. So the market demand may not be there.”
Weirich is talking about several empty store fronts at the Oro Valley Marketplace, about two miles from the proposed development.
“I think there is too much already, so I would say, we don’t need this," said Wierich.
Many members at the meeting talked about the newly-elected leaders having a say in the development process.
Town council can’t stop plans for a property that it is zoned for, but can have influence on the development.
Oro Valley’s newly-elected councilmembers will take their seats next week.
