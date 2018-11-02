One dead, three hospitalized in apparent overdose on south side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One man died and three people were taken to the hospital following apparent overdoses at a home on the south side of Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened at a home on Idaho Street, which is near 12th Avenue and Irvington.
It started early in the afternoon when a group of people in a vehicle flagged down a TPD officer near Ajo Way. The people in the car said their friend, who was with them, was unresponsive.
The people told the officer they had picked the man up from the home on Idaho.
The man was transported to a hospital and officers headed to the home, where they found two women and a second man.
The second man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the women were transported to the hospital.
