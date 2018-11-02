Reward offered in Huachuca City church arson case

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Huachuca City Police Department and the Whetstone Fire District for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case of a fire at the Huachuca United Methodist Church earlier this month.
The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 18 when Huachuca City dispatch received a call about a fire at the Huachuca United Methodist Church at 506 North Gila Avenue, according to an ATF news release. The fire department arrived at the scene at 6:15 p.m. and started to put the fire out.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned the fire had been intentionally set, destroying the church.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huachuca City Police Department @ (520-456-1353) or the ATF 24/7 toll-free hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to ATF using the Reportit app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store or by visiting www.reportit.com using the Phoenix field division as the location.
