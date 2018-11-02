Police: Sierra Vista man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing father

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A sierra Vista man is facing charges after stabbing his father and leaving the scene.
Police responded to the report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of South 7th Street around 2:17 am on Thursday. 25-year-old Samuel Natividad was covered in blood while behaving belligerently to bystanders and would not cooperate with police. Natividad was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana and was transported to the Cochise County Jail.
Around 2:52 am dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing in the 2000 block of Copper Sunrise. 51-year-old Javier Natividad was found to have been stabbed in the upper torso and the left area of his foot prior to officer’s arrival. It was reported that Javier had an altercation with the family member who reported the stabbing.
Javier was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center where he received treatment for his injuries. After his release from the hospital, Javier was booked into the Cochise County Jail for domestic violence/disorderly conduct and domestic violence/assault for his altercation with a family member.
Further investigation showed that Samuel and Javier had an altercation in the area of 7th Street and Busby Drive where Javier was stabbed by Samuel.
Samuel Natividad was additionally charged with domestic violence/attempted second degree homicide and domestic violence/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.
