Southern Arizonans deciding several races, propositions on Nov. 6

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Election day is Nov. 6, but early voting is already underway.
Voters in southern Arizona are deciding many important races for public office and propositions.
Listed below are some of the races that are on the ballot for most of southern Arizona.
Kyrsten Sinema (D), Martha McSally (R) and Angela Green (G) are vying for the seat held by outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake.
Incumbent Tom O'Halleran (D) is being challenged by Wendy Rogers (R).
Ann Kirkpatrick (D) and Lea Marquez Peterson are vying to replace Martha McSally.
Incumbent Raul Grijalva (D) is being challenged by Nicolas Pierson (R).
Incumbent Doug Ducey (R) is being challenged by David Garcia (D) and Angel Torres (G).
Katie Hobbs (D) and Steve Gaynor (R) are vying to replace Michele Reagan.
Incumbent Mark Brnovich (R) is being challenged by January Contreras (D).
Kathy Hoffman (D) and Frank Riggs (R) are vying to replace Diane Douglas.
The Constitutional amendment and accompanying legislation would permit the state to adjust certain benefits in the corrections officers' and elected officials' retirement systems to alleviate pension underfunding. More info from the Arizona Secretary of State HERE.
The Constitutional amendment would prohibit the state and each county, city, town, district, or other political subdivision in Arizona from imposing a new or increased tax on services that was not already in effect on Dec. 31, 2017.
The Constitutional amendment would replace Arizona's current plan for increasing renewable energy use by imposing a new mandate requiring nongovernmental electric utilities to increase the portion of their retail energy sales generated from certain types of renewable energy resources to 50 percent by 2030.
The law would expand eligibility for education empowerment scholarship accounts to increase the number of eligible students enrolled in kindergarten through twelfth grade, with greater funding provided for low-income students.
The law would prohibit candidates who finance their political campaigns with public funding from the Citizens Clean Elections Commission from transferring any campaign funds to a political party or private tax-exempt organization that attempts to influence elections and subjects the commission's rulemaking procedures to regulatory oversight.
