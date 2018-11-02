Tucson Air National Guard unit to name base in honor of its first commander

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The 162nd Wing is holding a dedication ceremony to officially announce the name of the Tucson Air National Guard installation, located at Tucson International Airport, as Morris Air National Guard Base, on Sunday, Nov. 4.
Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, The Adjutant General, Arizona, will preside over this historic event, honoring the founding and longest-serving commander of the unit, Maj. Gen. Donald E. Morris.
In 1956, Morris arrived in Tucson with eight Airmen, at the direction of late Senator Barry M. Goldwater, to form the 152nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron. The installation’s earliest facilities consisted of a farmhouse, a small hangar, and a few F-86 Sabre jets. Morris went on to command the unit for the next 15 years, laying the foundation for the Air National Guard mission in Tucson.
Today, the base hosts the 162nd Wing, which has the strength of nearly 1,900 personnel. The wing’s mission has also evolved into a robust international F-16 pilot training mission with more than 80 jets, as well as a remotely piloted aircraft program with persistent combat and reconnaissance capability, and an alert mission, ready to respond at a moment’s notice to protect our skies.
Morris passed away in 2016 at the age of 92. His family, friends, and numerous 162nd Wing colleagues will attend to celebrate his honor.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.