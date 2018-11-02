Tucson Comic-Con kicks off at TCC

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Tucson Convention Center Friday, Nov. 2, as Tucson Comic-Con kicks off.
Organizers said they are hoping for a big turnout as they celebrate their 11th year. Founder Michael Olivares said the vendor floor is at max capacity and they have expanded the gaming area.
Visit Tucson representatives said events like Tucson Comic-Con bring life to the downtown area. It will be a busy weekend as the All Souls Procession also takes place.
Olivares said he never anticipated the amount of growth the event has had as he looks back to the first year when only 500 people attended.
He said it is heavily attended by locals but draws crowds from all over.
“We have a lot of people coming from out of state, attendees not exhibitors, we have a lot of exhibitors, too. Big mix, once again always grows every year,” he said.
According to Visit Tucson the event keeps nearby businesses busy and fills up hotels.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.