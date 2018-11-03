BEAR DOWN: Arizona takes 26-24 halftime lead over Colorado

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One year later and Colorado still doesn’t have an answer for Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate.
The problem was Arizona didn’t have much of an answer for Colorado’s offense either.
Tate threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (4-5, 3-3) as they took a 26-24 lead into halftime of a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.
Quarterback Steven Montez had more than 200 yards passing and two touchdowns while K.D. Nixon added a 8-yard touchdown run for Colorado.
Tate had his coming out party against Colorado last season.
Colorado (5-3, 2-3) went into that match-up planning to stop quarterback Brandon Dawkins. When Dawkins went down after a late hit out of bounds, Tate ran all over the Buffaloes for 327 yards, an FBS record.
Tate has been hampered by an ankle injury this season and hasn’t put up the same prodigious numbers.
Tate moved well last week against No. 19 Oregon, using his legs to extend plays and orchestrate Arizona’s offense. The junior threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-33 passing in the 44-15 rout of the Ducks.
REELING BUFFALOES: Colorado was one of the Pac-12′s biggest surprises early in the season after opening with five straight wins. The Buffaloes have gone into a tailspin since then, losing three straight. The Buffaloes lost 41-31 to Oregon State last week after blowing a 28-point lead, prompting a players-only meeting.
TAMING TAYLOR: Colorado might not want to put all its focus on stopping Tate the way J.J. Taylor has been running the ball. Taylor ran for 212 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon last week, joining Ka’Deem Carey and Tate as the only Arizona players to ever have two games with at least 210 yards rushing. Taylor is fourth nationally with 1,029 yards and six touchdowns.
THIRD DOWN DOMINANCE: A big key in Arizona’s win over Oregon last week was its ability to shut down the Ducks on third down. The Wildcats created numerous third-and-long situations for the Ducks, limiting their options. Arizona made the most of the longshot situations, holding Oregon to 3 for 16 on third downs.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.