FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect weather continues!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 3, 2018 at 3:46 PM MST - Updated November 3 at 3:46 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons expected to continue through the next 7 days! Enjoy!

You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs is the low to mid 80s.