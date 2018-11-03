Grabner scores in OT to give Coyotes 5th straight win

NOTES: Coyotes D Kevin Connauton was scratched due to illness. Connauton missed his second straight game. ... Raanta appeared in his 150th career game. ... The crowd roared when Coyotes D Ilya Lyubushkin laid out to block Dougie Hamilton's shot with his skate in the second period. ... Martinook was in the starting lineup against his former team and acknowledged the crowd when welcomed back by the public address announcer. ... Hurricanes C Victor Rask has now missed every game this season with an injured hand.