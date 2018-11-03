MISSING: Young girl last seen northwest of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sheriff’s deputies in Pima County are asking for your help to locate a missing girl who was last seen northwest of Tucson.
Morina Johnson, 11, was last seen Saturday morning, according to a release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
She was around the 6000 block of North Corona Road, which is near Orange Grove Road and La Cholla Boulevard.
Johnson is about 4′5″ and weighs approximately 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the release. She was last seen wearing a black Spider-Man t-shirt, black shorts and red Converse tennis shoes.
If you see this girl or know where she might be, please call 911 immediately.
