OVERTIME: Cienega stays perfect against Marana

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - So much for 12-to-15 touches.
Terrell Hayward ran the ball 23 times for 306 yards and three touchdowns as Cienega beat Marana 49-28 in the 1st round of the Conference 5A football tournament.
Bobcats head coach Pat Nugent said he wanted to get Hayward about 12-15 touches in his team’s first playoff game.
That idea was headed for the over early when Nugent handed Hayward the ball on Cienega’s first five plays.
The senior scored on runs of 96, 75 and 3. The first two coming on back-to-back offensive plays for the Bobcats.
8th-seeded Cienega (9-2) will face #1 Peoria Centennial (11-0) for a second time this season.
The Coyotes handed the Bobcats one of their two losses, a 35-0 setback on September 7.
Thomas Webb scored four times for Cienega, three on the ground and once on a 22-yard pass from Luis Morales.
The Bobcats raced to an early 28-0 lead in the game on their way to beating Marana (7-4) for the 8th time all-time (8-0) and fourth time in the last two seasons.
Marana quarterback Trenton Bourguet finished his high school career throwing for three touchdown passes.
He had over 72-hundred yards passing in his prep career.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.