Suspected hazmat forces evacuation at Sahuarita Middle School

SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Students from Sahuarita Middle School were evacuated from the G building (eight classrooms) around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2 after three students complained of headaches, light-headedness and nausea, according to a letter from Sahuarita Unified School Disrict.
Rural Metro Fire Department crews were called to the scene and the three students were evaluated. District officials also arrived at the scene to access the situation.
According to the letter Rural Metro crews inspected the school and air quality tests were administered, with negative results for hazardous substances in the air.
Hazmat crews from Rural Metro conducted an additional review as a precaution.
Read the full letter below:
