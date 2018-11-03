TPD: Policy changes helping officers deal with the opioid crisis

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Two people in a car frantically flagged down the Tucson police at Park and Ajo just as the sun was setting on Thursday evening. In the car with them was a man near death from a drug overdose, certainly opioid, possibly fentanyl related.
Then the bad news. In a house a few blocks away, another six to eight people who took the drugs had also overdosed.
All were in their late tees and early 20's.
"Our officers responded Code 3," said Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus. "At the residence they discovered six more potential opioid overdose victims."
Time was of the essence.
"The officers used an opioid reversal drug, Naloxone," he said. "To reverse the affects of these likely opioids."
For a 19-year-old man in the house it was too late. Attempts to revive him were futile.
But the Naloxone was used on four others with success.
"In this case, we know the officers who used this drug very likely saved several lives," Magnus said.
Lt. Chris Wildblood, Commander at the Counter Narcotics Alliance said under the old policy, it would likely have been much worse.
"Certainly we could be talking about four fatalities at least," he said. "Possibly five, maybe six."
Two policy changes fueled the life savings efforts, both as a result of battle the opioid epidemic, which killed 200 people in Pima County last year.
First of all police, officers are now required to carry Naloxone, a policy which the Tucson Police Department adopted early on.
Secondly, a change at the state level this year to the Good Samaritan law.
"Recent changes have made it so members of the community now longer have to fear prosecution for reporting overdoses," Magnus said.
The law was in part the result of a special four day legislative session which hammered out a number of potential ways of handling the opioid crisis in Arizona. It was signed by Governor Doug Ducey January 26, 2018.
But Tucson has taken another progressive step towards fighting the drug epidemic as well.
It's called the deflection policy.
Under the policy, in conjunction with the Pima County Attorney's office, anyone who is caught with a small amount of drugs is not arrested and jailed. They will be partnered with a social service agency to enter into drug treatment or therapy.
According to Magnus sending people to jail for drug addiction does not solve the problem. They are released and go back to the street still suffering from the disease of addition.
Magnus also said a person on the street who is addicted and wants treatment, can walk into the department and ask for help, no questions asked.
The person can turn in his or her drugs, paraphernalia and the like without facing arrest or prosecution.
All of these policies are meant to end the cycle of drug addiction by offering help and give people a second chance.
It did for Zach Stout.
He was addicted to opioids and heroin but was given the option of cleaning up.
He chose recovery and rehabilitation.
“I’m now a triple major at the University of Arizona with a 4.0 GPA,” he said. “Recovery is real, recovery is possible, something you can achieve.”
