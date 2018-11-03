Tucson church burglarized for third time this year

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It has been a rough couple of months for the congregation at Tucson Baptist Church.
For the third time in less than a year, the church is left cleaning up after being burglarized.
The latest incident happened early Friday, Nov. 2, at the church near 22nd and Columbus.
Pastor Brent Armstrong said the suspects vandalized more than a dozen rooms, stole three iPads and caused $3,000 in damage. The church also discovered some of their items were found in a wash down the street from the church.
If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.
The church lost two key members at the start of the year when Sandra and Isabelle Enriquez were killed in Vail.
In March, thieves took TVs and computers, leaving the church unable to stream its services online.
In May, someone ripped flat screen TVs from one of the church walls.
In August, Armstrong was attacked by a man who was cited for trespassing. One day later, police arrested a group of people who were living in a wash on the church property.
Investigators said the group -- five men and one woman -- were part of a crime spree\ that took place over 18 months, leading to between 50 to 60 crimes.
