Wildcat Report: November 2

“It was an incredible match,” said Arizona head coach Dave Rubio. “Especially considering we lost two more starters to injury. I’ve never been a part of a match lke that. It was the guttiest match I have ever been a part of.” The victory was Arizona’s (18-7, 7-6) second win over a ranked opponent this season and was a key victory in UA’s NCAA Tournament resume. Washington State entered the week ranked 10th in the RPI.