Wildcat Report: November 2

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Soccer defeated Arizona State by a score of 1-0 Friday night in Tempe, Ariz.
It’s the third straight year the Wildcats have beaten the Sun Devils and the victory gives Arizona another point in the race for the 2018-19 Territorial Cup Series trophy.
The match’s lone goal came in the 7th minute from redshirt junior, Morgan McGarry, her third of the season.
UA (12-5-2, 4-4-2 Pac-12) now awaits their NCAA Tournament placement.
*
Sophomores Katie Smoot (22) and Candice Denny (14) each set career highs in kills as the 21st-ranked Arizona Volleyball came back to defeat No. 18 Washington State in five sets (23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12) on Friday night in Pullman, Washington. Arizona has now won four of its last five matches.
Already down two starters entering the match -- Kendra Dahlke (sprained foot) and Elizabeth Shelton (concussion) -- the Wildcats lost two more starters during the match. Junior middle blocker Devyn Cross suffered a concussion in the third set and junior libero Makenna Martin suffered a groin injury in the fourth. Down a total of four starters and facing a 2-1 deficit, the Wildcats rallied.
“It was an incredible match,” said Arizona head coach Dave Rubio. “Especially considering we lost two more starters to injury. I’ve never been a part of a match lke that. It was the guttiest match I have ever been a part of.” The victory was Arizona’s (18-7, 7-6) second win over a ranked opponent this season and was a key victory in UA’s NCAA Tournament resume. Washington State entered the week ranked 10th in the RPI.
The Wildcats head to Seattle to face Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
